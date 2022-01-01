Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.95
L Chicken Parmigiana$11.95
Lightly breaded fried golden brown topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana$16.95
Lightly breaded fried golden brown topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto & Parmesan Chicken$25.00
Chicken Breasts topped with Parmesan Cheese and a Drizzle of Balsamic Served with Prosciutto and Asparagus
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

