Patty melts in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Patty Melts
Columbia restaurants that serve patty melts
Betty's Parkway Restaurant
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia
No reviews yet
12oz Patty Melt Burger
$13.00
Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on Texas toast
More about Betty's Parkway Restaurant
Bypass Deli
1806 Shady Brook St, Columbia
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$7.50
More about Bypass Deli
