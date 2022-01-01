Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp a la carta$10.49
Shrimp fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
Shrimp Fajita$16.49
Delicious juicy shrimp, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA$11.49
#12 TORTILLA FILLED WITH CHEESE, SHRIMP, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED TOMATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.
