Brisket in Italian Village
Italian Village restaurants that serve brisket
More about Bodega - High St
SANDWICHES
Bodega - High St
1044 N High St, Columbus
|18 Hour Brisket Philly
|$15.00
Bristol Republic 18hr Brisket, Peppers & Onions Topped w/ Cheese Wiz, Smoked Gouda & Alabama BBQ Sauce.
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Dietary Restrictions: Beef
|Brisket Queso
|$12.00
Chips and queso topped with Bristol republics 18 hour smoked brisket.
Allergens: Dairy
Dietary restrictions: Can be made vegetarian without beef