Brisket in Italian Village

Italian Village restaurants
Italian Village restaurants that serve brisket

SANDWICHES

Bodega - High St

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
18 Hour Brisket Philly$15.00
Bristol Republic 18hr Brisket, Peppers & Onions Topped w/ Cheese Wiz, Smoked Gouda & Alabama BBQ Sauce.
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Dietary Restrictions: Beef
Brisket Queso$12.00
Chips and queso topped with Bristol republics 18 hour smoked brisket.
Allergens: Dairy
Dietary restrictions: Can be made vegetarian without beef
More about Bodega - High St
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket$12.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy

