Cake in Italian Village
Italian Village restaurants that serve cake
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
|Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
|Strawberry Cream Cake By Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.00
A special Mexican treat, Tres Leches!
More about Short North Piece of Cake
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Short North Piece of Cake
772 N High St, Columbus
|Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
|Red Velvet Cake
Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing
|Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!