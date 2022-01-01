Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Italian Village

Italian Village restaurants
Italian Village restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Strawberry Cream Cake By Blackberry Confections$7.99
Strawberry Cream Cake By Blackberry Confections$7.99

More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Takeout

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
A special Mexican treat, Tres Leches!
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Short North Piece of Cake

772 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
Red Velvet Cake
Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing
Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!
More about Short North Piece of Cake

