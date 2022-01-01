Octopus in Commack
Commack restaurants that serve octopus
Sangria 71 - Commack
1095 Jericho Turnpike, Commack
|Octopus Grilled
|$22.00
Grilled Octopus
|Octopus a la Gallega
|$22.00
Topped with sea salt, paprika + EVOO
Simply Greek Express
57 commack rd, commack
|CHARCOAL OCTOPUS DINNER
|$30.00
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
|Grilled Octopus(6)OZ.APP
|$25.00
baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano