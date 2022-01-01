Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Commack

Commack restaurants
Commack restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Sangria 71 - Commack

1095 Jericho Turnpike, Commack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Grilled$22.00
Grilled Octopus
Octopus a la Gallega$22.00
Topped with sea salt, paprika + EVOO
More about Sangria 71 - Commack
Consumer pic

 

Simply Greek Express

57 commack rd, commack

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHARCOAL OCTOPUS DINNER$30.00
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Grilled Octopus(6)OZ.APP$25.00
baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
More about Simply Greek Express

