Curry chicken in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve curry chicken

Bushfire Kitchen

14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
RAMEN

Tea Time Express

430 N McKinley Ste 103, Corona

Avg 4.7 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
31. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
More about Tea Time Express
HOT POT • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ren's Tea Time

13394 Limonite Ave #B140, Eastvale

Avg 4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
31. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
31. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time

