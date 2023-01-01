Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Fuze Pizza

1206 Magnolia Avenue, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$17.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!!
Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef
Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef
Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.00
Premium Beef, Sautéed Bell Peppers and Onions, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!!
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$27.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!!
Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef
Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef
Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
More about Fuze Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Dhaka Kitchen - 1218 Magnolia Ave Unit 110

1218 Magnolia Ave Unit 110, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Philly Cheese Mayo,Swiss Cheese,Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms
More about Dhaka Kitchen - 1218 Magnolia Ave Unit 110

