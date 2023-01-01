Philly cheesesteaks in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Fuze Pizza
1206 Magnolia Avenue, Corona
|Regular Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$17.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!!
Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef
Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef
Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.00
Premium Beef, Sautéed Bell Peppers and Onions, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!!
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
|Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$27.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!!
Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef
Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef
Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg