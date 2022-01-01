Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve turkey bacon

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM - South Corona

1240 East Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg & Cheese Brioche$7.49
2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked turkey, avocado, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.
Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg and Cheddar Breakfast Burrito$8.49
3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked deli turkey, fresh avocado, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.
More about BurgerIM - South Corona
Brandon's Roadside Cafe and Bar

4714 Green River Road, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham Turkey Bacon Club$13.95
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted white bread
More about Brandon's Roadside Cafe and Bar

