Turkey bacon in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about BurgerIM - South Corona
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM - South Corona
1240 East Ontario Avenue, Corona
|Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg & Cheese Brioche
|$7.49
2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked turkey, avocado, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.
|Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg and Cheddar Breakfast Burrito
|$8.49
3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked deli turkey, fresh avocado, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.