Po boy in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve po boy
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
|$8.99
|Fried Fish Po'Boy
|$8.99
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.99
Fried shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and pickles with a side of tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|FRIED SHRIMP PO-BOY
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)
|$18.00
1/2 pound fried oysters, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, served w/ seasoned Fries.
|Water St Po' Boy (Shroy)
|$18.00
fried shrimp and fried oysters Po'boy, comes w/ fries
|Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)
|$18.00
Fried Shrimp, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, served w/ seasonal fries