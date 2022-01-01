Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve po boy

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$8.99
Fried Fish Po'Boy$8.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.99
Fried shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and pickles with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED SHRIMP PO-BOY$11.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)$18.00
1/2 pound fried oysters, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, served w/ seasoned Fries.
Water St Po' Boy (Shroy)$18.00
fried shrimp and fried oysters Po'boy, comes w/ fries
Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)$18.00
Fried Shrimp, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, served w/ seasonal fries
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Po Boys
Grilled 10” hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, & coleslaw, topped with your choice of hand breaded & golden fish, shrimp or oysters
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

