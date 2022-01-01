Tiramisu in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tiramisu
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
|Tiramisu Latte (Nathan's)
A decadent dessert made into a drink! This latte is flavored with our Dark Chocolate, Toffee Crunch, Cinnamon and Amaretto. Chocolate Swirls surround the cup and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
Stingers Coffee
7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi
|Tiramisu Latte (Nathan)
A decadent dessert made into a drink! This latte is flavored with our Dark Chocolate, English Toffee, Cinnamon and Amaretto. Chocolate Swirls surround the cup and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.