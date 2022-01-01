Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Coventry restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.75
More about The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge
Wings Lakehouse Tavern
2260 Flat River Rd, Coventry
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$6.95
More about Wings Lakehouse Tavern
