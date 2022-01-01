Cake in Crofton

Go
Crofton restaurants
Toast

Crofton restaurants that serve cake

The Crab Shack image

 

The Crab Shack

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Shack Crab Cake 1/2 Pound$27.00
The best broiled crab cake around! Half-pound of jumbo lump crab served with your choice of slaw or potato salad
More about The Crab Shack
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.) image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

1651 MD-3, Crofton

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)$27.95
Half pound crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat & our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled & served with any side.
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (5 Oz.)$19.95
Five-ounce crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat and our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled and served with any side.
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

Browse other tasty dishes in Crofton

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Crofton to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston