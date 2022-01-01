Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve chili

margot image

 

margot

8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
chili marinated prawns$32.00
risotto chip, calabrian chili butter, scallion ash
More about margot
Upper Crust - Culver City image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust - Culver City

3847 Main St, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
25 Pc Sweet Red Chili$28.49
8 Pc Sweet Red Chili$12.49
14 Pc Sweet Red Chili$17.49
More about Upper Crust - Culver City
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Chili FROZEN$10.00
ground turkey, pinto beans & tomato. one pint. frozen
Turkey Chili$12.00
Chasen's style with white beans, tomatoes & poblano peppers, serves 2, gluten-free
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp$16.50
Savory, hot, tingly
The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. It's hot, spicy, crispy, numbing, and deliciously savory. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy, it’ll make your food taste bolder and the world around you seem a little bit brighter. Use it on everything. Yes, even that.
More about AKASHA

