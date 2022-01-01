Chili in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve chili
More about margot
margot
8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301, Culver City
|chili marinated prawns
|$32.00
risotto chip, calabrian chili butter, scallion ash
More about Upper Crust - Culver City
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust - Culver City
3847 Main St, Culver City
|25 Pc Sweet Red Chili
|$28.49
|8 Pc Sweet Red Chili
|$12.49
|14 Pc Sweet Red Chili
|$17.49
More about AKASHA
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Turkey Chili FROZEN
|$10.00
ground turkey, pinto beans & tomato. one pint. frozen
|Turkey Chili
|$12.00
Chasen's style with white beans, tomatoes & poblano peppers, serves 2, gluten-free
|Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
|$16.50
Savory, hot, tingly
The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. It's hot, spicy, crispy, numbing, and deliciously savory. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy, it’ll make your food taste bolder and the world around you seem a little bit brighter. Use it on everything. Yes, even that.