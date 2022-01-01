Cumming Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cumming

7 Tequilas Cumming image

FRENCH FRIES

7 Tequilas Cumming

5063 Post Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Dip$6.99
Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Kid#3 (Quesadilla)$4.75
More about 7 Tequilas Cumming
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill

3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Queso Dip$6.25
Taco Salad Fajita W/ Chicken$10.75
Super Burrito$14.00
More about Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill
Tacos & Tequilas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes$12.00
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, tomatillo salsa verde, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
Taco Loco$9.50
Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken or beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
More about Tacos & Tequilas

