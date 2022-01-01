Cuyahoga Falls American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls
More about Ohio Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio Brewing Company
2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$5.00
|Wings Bone In
|$17.00
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|The Vito Corleone Pizza
|$14.99
|Plain Cheese
|$8.99
|White Pizza
|$10.99
More about The Boulevard
SANDWICHES
The Boulevard
435 Chestnut Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$6.00
|Pitt Salad
|$17.99
|To Go 5pc Fish
|$17.99
More about The Workz
The Workz
2220 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Pub Pretzels
|$7.00
Nine Crispy Pretzel Bites, Sea Salt,
Fat Heads Beer Cheese
|Burger Sliders
|$7.00
All Beef Patties, Pickle, Red Onion,
American Cheese, Toasted Roll
|California
|$8.00
Fried Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato,
Cracked Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Toast