Cuyahoga Falls American restaurants you'll love

Go
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls

Ohio Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio Brewing Company

2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 3.7 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari$5.00
Wings Bone In$17.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Ohio Brewing Company
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Vito Corleone Pizza$14.99
Plain Cheese$8.99
White Pizza$10.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
The Boulevard image

SANDWICHES

The Boulevard

435 Chestnut Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.1 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$6.00
Pitt Salad$17.99
To Go 5pc Fish$17.99
More about The Boulevard
The Workz image

 

The Workz

2220 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Pretzels$7.00
Nine Crispy Pretzel Bites, Sea Salt,
Fat Heads Beer Cheese
Burger Sliders$7.00
All Beef Patties, Pickle, Red Onion,
American Cheese, Toasted Roll
California$8.00
Fried Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato,
Cracked Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Toast
More about The Workz
Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls image

 

Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls

1203 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cuyahoga Falls

Mac And Cheese

Sliders

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Map

More near Cuyahoga Falls to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston