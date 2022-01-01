Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve french toast

Season's Harvest Cafe image

 

Season's Harvest Cafe

17303 Shaw Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$12.00
French Toast with powdered sugar, a side of butter and maple syrup
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Main pic

 

Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd

12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$9.50
2 Large slices of French toast filled with sweetened cream cheese, strawberries and blueberries topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
served with butter
French Toast$7.95
2 Large slices of well - battered sourdough, grilled and topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
served with butter
More about Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table - Cypress

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids French Toast$7.00
Texas French Toast$13.00
Topped with strawberries, banana, maple syrup.
More about Local Table - Cypress

