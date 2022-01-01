French toast in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve french toast
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|French Toast
|$12.00
French Toast with powdered sugar, a side of butter and maple syrup
Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd
12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress
|Stuffed French Toast
|$9.50
2 Large slices of French toast filled with sweetened cream cheese, strawberries and blueberries topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
served with butter
|French Toast
|$7.95
2 Large slices of well - battered sourdough, grilled and topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
served with butter