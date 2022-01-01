Cake in Dacula
Dacula restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City Lines Bar & Grill
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
Piled three layers high, covered with scratch chocolate icing, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.
TradeWind Coffee Co
2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula
|Blueberry Crumb Cake (vegan)
|$4.95
A tender blueberry crumb cake topped with crunchy streusel that pairs immaculately with the gooey blueberry center. Did I mention it is also vegan?
|Coffee Cake
|$3.35
A layer of sponge cake underneath crunchy cinnamon sugar