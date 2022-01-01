Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Dacula

Dacula restaurants
Dacula restaurants that serve chicken salad

City Lines Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City Lines Bar & Grill

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD$10.00
Chicken, grapes, pecans, apple, and celery on a bed of romaine, grain loaf
More about City Lines Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

TradeWind Coffee Co

2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Salad$5.50
Our classic chicken salad on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad Croissant$3.85
Nothing crazy here, just traditional chicken salad - no nuts, no grapes, no celery - served on our toasted croissant roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad (cup)$1.85
More about TradeWind Coffee Co

