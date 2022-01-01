Chicken salad in Dacula
Dacula restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City Lines Bar & Grill
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.00
Chicken, grapes, pecans, apple, and celery on a bed of romaine, grain loaf
TradeWind Coffee Co
2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$5.50
Our classic chicken salad on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$3.85
Nothing crazy here, just traditional chicken salad - no nuts, no grapes, no celery - served on our toasted croissant roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Salad (cup)
|$1.85