Caesar salad in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve caesar salad

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.00
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR Salad$9.75
Crispy Romaine, tossed with our house made Caesar dressing, and topped with crispy pita, and garnished with Parmesan
KALE CAESAR Salad$9.75
Fresh Cut Kale and Romaine, tossed in our citrus Caesar dressing, tossed with parmesan cheese, roast red peppers and crispy pita croutons
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
More about Cafe de France

