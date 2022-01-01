Caesar salad in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|CAESAR Salad
|$9.75
Crispy Romaine, tossed with our house made Caesar dressing, and topped with crispy pita, and garnished with Parmesan
|KALE CAESAR Salad
|$9.75
Fresh Cut Kale and Romaine, tossed in our citrus Caesar dressing, tossed with parmesan cheese, roast red peppers and crispy pita croutons