Egg rolls in
North Dallas
/
Dallas
/
North Dallas
/
Egg Rolls
North Dallas restaurants that serve egg rolls
Asian mint
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
No reviews yet
Egg Rolls
$6.95
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
More about Asian mint
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
Avg 4.2
(1450 reviews)
Pork Belly Egg Rolls (2)
$5.75
More about Blu's Barbeque
