Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve french fries

Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French Fries$3.25
More about Fernando's Midway
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken - ** Forest Lane

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large French Fried Family Pack$0.00
This Family Pack feeds 8-10 people.
Includes: 16 pieces French Fried Chicken,
4 Breast, 6 Legs and 6 Thighs,
5 Large Sides and 10 Biscuits.
French Fries$3.00
Crispy Fries, seasoned with our Street's French Fry Seasoning.
Small French Fried Chicken Family Pack$0.00
This Family Pack feeds 5-6 people.
Includes: 10 pieces French Fried Chicken,
3 Breast, 4 Legs and 3Thighs,
3 Large Sides and 6 Biscuits.
More about Street's Fine Chicken - ** Forest Lane
Item pic

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice - Northwest Hwy.

2848 West Northwest Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Fries$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice - Northwest Hwy.
27436a97-d4fa-4d24-b161-0351d14001a0 image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$2.75
Crispy Crinkle Cut fries, crispy. Served with home made ranch
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Sopapilla

Crab Cakes

Salmon Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Collard Greens

Pad Thai

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (861 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston