French fries in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve french fries
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Side French Fries
|$3.25
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|French Fries
|$4.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken - ** Forest Lane
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken - ** Forest Lane
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Large French Fried Family Pack
|$0.00
This Family Pack feeds 8-10 people.
Includes: 16 pieces French Fried Chicken,
4 Breast, 6 Legs and 6 Thighs,
5 Large Sides and 10 Biscuits.
|French Fries
|$3.00
Crispy Fries, seasoned with our Street's French Fry Seasoning.
|Small French Fried Chicken Family Pack
|$0.00
This Family Pack feeds 5-6 people.
Includes: 10 pieces French Fried Chicken,
3 Breast, 4 Legs and 3Thighs,
3 Large Sides and 6 Biscuits.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice - Northwest Hwy.
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice - Northwest Hwy.
2848 West Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Side French Fries
|$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.