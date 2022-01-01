Chicken tenders in North Dallas

Palate Grill image

 

Kosher Palate

7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Juicy, Crunchy, boneless breast of chicken cut into strips and fried to a golden brown. Comes with a side.
More about Kosher Palate
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries$8.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tenders$8.34
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
CHICKEN TENDERS image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$5.75
3 crispy chicken tenders served with a side of chips or fries and BBQ Sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

