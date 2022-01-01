Chicken tenders in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Kosher Palate
7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
Juicy, Crunchy, boneless breast of chicken cut into strips and fried to a golden brown. Comes with a side.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries
|$8.00
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$8.34
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.75
3 crispy chicken tenders served with a side of chips or fries and BBQ Sauce
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.