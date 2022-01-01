Green beans in North Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans$6.00
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans$4.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Green Beans & Bacon$0.00
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
Green Beans & Bacon$0.00
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
Green Beans & Bacon$0.00
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
More about Blu's Barbeque
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Green Beans$4.00
Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.
More about Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood

