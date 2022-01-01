Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Damascus

Damascus restaurants
Toast

Damascus restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Maggi's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA

Maggi's Pizza & Subs - Damascus

26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$0.00
More about Maggi's Pizza & Subs - Damascus
New York J&P Pizza - Damascus image

 

NY J&P Pizza Damascus

26027 Ridge Road, Damascus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Chicken Noodle$5.50
Bowl Chicken Noodle$6.50
More about NY J&P Pizza Damascus

