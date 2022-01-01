Tuna salad in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve tuna salad
32 Beach Hut Deli
2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point
|Tuna Salad
|$13.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado, Dana Point
|Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
|$14.95
Seared & Seasoned rare Ahi over spring and romaine mix, with marinated red onions, fresh orange slices, crispy wontons and our ginger-sesame vinaigrette.