Tuna salad in Dana Point

Dana Point restaurants
Dana Point restaurants that serve tuna salad

32 Beach Hut Deli

2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 32 Beach Hut Deli
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad$13.00
More about What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

Avg 4.1 (1450 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$14.95
Seared & Seasoned rare Ahi over spring and romaine mix, with marinated red onions, fresh orange slices, crispy wontons and our ginger-sesame vinaigrette.
More about The Shwack Beach Grill

