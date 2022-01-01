Cobb salad in Danbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

WHARF CAFE

555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard-boiled egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Roasted Corn Avocado and Ranch Dressing
More about WHARF CAFE
Regional Hospice CT image

 

Regional Hospice CT

30 Milestone Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine with grilled chicken, red onion, crisp bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Dressing of your choice.
More about Regional Hospice CT
Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Large Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, guacamole, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean and corn salsa, hardboiled egg, mushrooms, red onion, and chopped bacon
More about Widow Browns Cafe
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
(GF)
mixed greens, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, cage free hardboiled egg, avocado, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
More about Prime Pub
Item pic

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.99
Organic mesclun mix, organic rotisserie chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, sliced avocado, sliced boiled egg, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our organic blue cheese dressing.
More about OC Organic Kitchen
The Cue Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cue Restaurant

2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
More about The Cue Restaurant
T.K.'s American Cafe image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

T.K.'s American Cafe

255 White S, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (1423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.99
More about T.K.'s American Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Tivoli Pizza

79 Newtown Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.5 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.00
mixed greens | grilled chicken | bacon | gorgonzola cheese | hard-boiled eggs | avocado | herbed oil & vinegar
More about Tivoli Pizza

