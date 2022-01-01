Cobb salad in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve cobb salad
WHARF CAFE
555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN
|Cobb Salad
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard-boiled egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Roasted Corn Avocado and Ranch Dressing
Regional Hospice CT
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
|Cobb Salad
|$6.00
Crisp romaine with grilled chicken, red onion, crisp bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Dressing of your choice.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Widow Browns Cafe
128 Federal Rd, Danbury
|Large Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, guacamole, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean and corn salsa, hardboiled egg, mushrooms, red onion, and chopped bacon
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
(GF)
mixed greens, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, cage free hardboiled egg, avocado, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Organic mesclun mix, organic rotisserie chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, sliced avocado, sliced boiled egg, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our organic blue cheese dressing.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cue Restaurant
2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
T.K.'s American Cafe
255 White S, Danbury
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99