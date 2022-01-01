Philly cheesesteaks in Danbury

Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with sauteed onions and peppers and melted cheddar cheese on a grinder. Served with fries
More about Widow Browns Cafe
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak image

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak$13.00
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms and caramelized onions with chipotle mayo.
More about OC Organic Kitchen
Capers Too Deli image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capers Too Deli

18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$10.25
Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions and American Cheese on a Grinder
More about Capers Too Deli

