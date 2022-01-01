Salmon in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Basil's on Market
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
|$17.50
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Salmon Fillet Dinner
|$13.95
|Pretzel Crusted Salmon Fillets
|$19.00
Two hand cut Salmon Fillets coated with pretzel bread crumbs, drizzled with honey mustard glaze and served over Pistachio Rice Pilaf and our very popular Garlic Butter Broccoli. Includes a side salad
|Salmon Fillet (Dinner)
|$17.00
Two lightly grilled fresh salmon* fillets from the Faroe Islands served with honey mustard sauce, choice of potato AND choice of vegetable and side salad