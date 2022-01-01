Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve salmon

Sweet Chili Salmon Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad$17.50
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
More about Basil's on Market
Smokin BBQ image

 

Smokin BBQ

200 E Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON HALF POUND$12.00
More about Smokin BBQ
Item pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fillet Dinner$13.95
Pretzel Crusted Salmon Fillets$19.00
Two hand cut Salmon Fillets coated with pretzel bread crumbs, drizzled with honey mustard glaze and served over Pistachio Rice Pilaf and our very popular Garlic Butter Broccoli. Includes a side salad
Salmon Fillet (Dinner)$17.00
Two lightly grilled fresh salmon* fillets from the Faroe Islands served with honey mustard sauce, choice of potato AND choice of vegetable and side salad
More about Christopher's Restaurant

