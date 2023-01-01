Beef shawarma in Dearborn
More about New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$7.49
Mouth-watering beef shawarma served bread, pickles, and tahini sauce
|Beef shawarma by the LB ( with Tahini sauce & Mixed pickles)
|$15.95
Mouth-watering beef shawarma by the LB with Mixed pickles and tahini sauce
|Beef Shawarma
|$5.99
Beef shawarma marinated in a special sauce and blend of spices wrapped in pita bread with turnips, tomatoes, parsley onions, and tahini sauce.