Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef shawarma in Dearborn

Go
Dearborn restaurants
Toast

Dearborn restaurants that serve beef shawarma

Item pic

 

New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035

13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Shawarma Plate$7.49
Mouth-watering beef shawarma served bread, pickles, and tahini sauce
Beef shawarma by the LB ( with Tahini sauce & Mixed pickles)$15.95
Mouth-watering beef shawarma by the LB with Mixed pickles and tahini sauce
Beef Shawarma$5.99
Beef shawarma marinated in a special sauce and blend of spices wrapped in pita bread with turnips, tomatoes, parsley onions, and tahini sauce.
More about New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
Restaurant banner

 

Zaytoona Mediterranean Grill - 5700 Mercury Drive

5700 Mercury Drive, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Plate$19.99
Marinated layers of meat, flame cooked.
More about Zaytoona Mediterranean Grill - 5700 Mercury Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Dearborn

Chicken Tenders

Shawarma

Chicken Teriyaki

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Quesadillas

Salmon

Falafel Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dearborn to explore

Downtown Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dearborn to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wyandotte

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston