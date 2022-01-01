Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

University of Michigan Mardigan Library

4901 Evergreen, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan Mardigan Library
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pine Coast Cafe

13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet potato fries$5.50
More about Pine Coast Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brome Modern Eatery

22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.3 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Handful Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Brome Modern Eatery
University of Michigan College of Business

19000 Hubbard, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan College of Business

