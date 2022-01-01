Dedham American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Dedham
More about Horse Thieves Tavern
HAMBURGERS
Horse Thieves Tavern
585 High Street, Dedham
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
grilled 8oz ground beef patty with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a fresh bun with french fries or green salad
|Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl
|$16.00
warm grilled chicken, quinoa, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and hazelnuts, dressed with white wine vinaigrette
|Brussel sprouts
|$9.00
maple roasted Brussel sprouts, thick cut bacon, hazelnuts
More about Oscar's
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Oscar's
380 Washington Street, Dedham
|Popular items
|Short Rib
|$20.00
|Oscar Burger
|$15.00
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00