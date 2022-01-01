Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bellagio Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bellagio Pizza & Grill

505 High St, Dedham

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN
GRILL CHICKEN DINNER$13.99
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$10.99
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
More about Bellagio Pizza & Grill
Banner pic

 

La Taquería - Dedham

320 Washington Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.99
GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL$11.99
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO$10.49
More about La Taquería - Dedham
Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl image

HAMBURGERS

Horse Thieves Tavern

585 High Street, Dedham

Avg 4 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl$16.00
warm grilled chicken, quinoa, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and hazelnuts, dressed with white wine vinaigrette
More about Horse Thieves Tavern
Grilled Chicken Pesto image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

708 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.2 (2134 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
More about b.good

