Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Dedham
/
Dedham
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Dedham restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Temazcal Dedham 660 Legacy Place - Dedham TTC
660 Legacy Place, Dedham
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
More about Temazcal Dedham 660 Legacy Place - Dedham TTC
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Bellagio Pizza & Grill
505 High St, Dedham
Avg 5
(1 review)
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$6.49
More about Bellagio Pizza & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Dedham
Shrimp Fajitas
Chips And Salsa
Calamari
Pork Belly
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Shrimp Tacos
Carne Asada
More near Dedham to explore
Needham
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Norwood
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston