Greek salad in Del Mar

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
Crispy lettuce mix topped with marinated chicken breast, feta and mozzarella cheeses, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, and red onions tossed in a Greek Vinaigrette
Bushfire Kitchen
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Greek Salad (gf) (v)
|$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.