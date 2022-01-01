Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$19.00
Crispy lettuce mix topped with marinated chicken breast, feta and mozzarella cheeses, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, and red onions tossed in a Greek Vinaigrette
More about Milton's
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad (gf) (v)$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Poseidon image

 

Poseidon

1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$15.00
More about Poseidon

