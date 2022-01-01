Pies in Del Mar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Milton's Pot Pie$19.00
A favorite! Our oven roasted turkey breast, in a stew of carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, and mushrooms in a homemade gravy topped with a flakey crust.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jake's Del Mar

1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (11471 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pound of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
