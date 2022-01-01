Pies in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve pies
More about Milton's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Milton's Pot Pie
|$19.00
A favorite! Our oven roasted turkey breast, in a stew of carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, and mushrooms in a homemade gravy topped with a flakey crust.
More about Jake's Del Mar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jake's Del Mar
1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar
|Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)
|$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pound of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
|Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.