Chicken sandwiches in Five Points

ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street, Denver
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, kimchi, Sriracha mayo, Korean BBQ sauce, pickle, served on a brioche bun.
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pulled chicken (dark meat), ginger slaw, Alabama white sauce, brioche bun, choice of side