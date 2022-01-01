Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Five Points

Five Points restaurants
Five Points restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

72df6667-57fa-4860-8626-34875ba2cb4e image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

2620 Walnut Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast, kimchi, Sriracha mayo, Korean BBQ sauce, pickle, served on a brioche bun.
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Item pic

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pulled chicken (dark meat), ginger slaw, Alabama white sauce, brioche bun, choice of side
More about Smok

