Fudge in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve fudge
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
|Chocolate Regular Cupcake
|$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
|Vanilla Regular Cupcake
|$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.