Biryani in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve biryani

Comal Heritage Food Incubator image

 

Comal Heritage Food Incubator

1950 35th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$15.00
Chicken mixed in a basmati rice served with savory raita. Raita is a yogurt base with spices and vegetables.
More about Comal Heritage Food Incubator
Item pic

 

Spice Room - 38th Ave

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Biryani$0.00
The word Biryani is derived from the Persian word Birian, which means 'fried before cooking' and Birinj, the Persian word for rice. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani.
Biryani$0.00
Popular Basmati rice dish rich in spices and mixed vegetables, cashews, raisins, dates, fresh herbs, homemade raita sauce. (Vegan upon request)
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave

