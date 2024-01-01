Biryani in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve biryani
Comal Heritage Food Incubator
1950 35th Street, Denver
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.00
Chicken mixed in a basmati rice served with savory raita. Raita is a yogurt base with spices and vegetables.
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Biryani
|$0.00
The word Biryani is derived from the Persian word Birian, which means 'fried before cooking' and Birinj, the Persian word for rice. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani.
