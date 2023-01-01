Hot chocolate in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve hot chocolate
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|16oz Hot Chocolate
|$3.29
Just Be Kitchen - LoHi
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla, Choice of Almond or Coconut Milk.
|Hot Chocolate Mix
|$14.04
Cocoa Powder, Coconut Sugar, Powdered Coconut Milk, Salt
VG, V, NF, EF
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Superfruit Republic - Broadway
1776 Broadway, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.10
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen - 2528 Walnut St, #104
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, house made chocolate ganache + steamed milk
oat, cashew or soy +$0.50