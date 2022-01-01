Buffalo wings in Northwest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
More about Slaters 50-50
Item pic

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
More about Park Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
More about Park Burger
Kings County Kitchen image

 

Kings County Kitchen

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wings$9.00
7 wings, Frank's hot or dry rub BBQ, carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese
More about Kings County Kitchen

