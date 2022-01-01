Chicken nuggets in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about Knockabout Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Comedy Night Colorado Hot Chicken Nuggets
|$12.00
Chicken nuggets served to share-tossed in green chili oil with chipotle
aioli and pickled jalapenos & onions
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Kids House Made Chicken Nuggets
|$6.00
More about Post Oak BBQ
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Kids Chicken Nuggets w/chips
|$6.00
Fresh, made to order chicken nuggets for the kiddos. Served with a side of chips and our creamy bbq sauce