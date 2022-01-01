Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
More about Call
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
Homemade and chicken salad / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Red onion / On Rye
More about On and Off

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Banana Smoothies

Salmon Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Pineapple Fried Rice

Salmon

Cookies

Chocolate Brownies

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston