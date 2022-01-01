Coleslaw in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve coleslaw
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Fresh Coleslaw
|$3.00
We take coleslaw to the next level by adding in jalapenos, cilantro and celery seed while keeping the spiciness to a minimum
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Coleslaw 16oz
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Spicy Coleslaw
Spicy coleslaw