Philly cheesesteaks in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

il porcellino salumi image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
House Roast Beef with Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Melted Provolone, Beer Cheese & Pickled Jalapenos on Toasted Baguette
More about il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
Thin sliced ribeye with sautéed peppers, onions and melted American cheese. Finished with Hellmans mayo on a hoagie served with chips and a pickle
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

