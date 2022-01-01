Dumplings in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Spicy Basil
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$6.75
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$6.75
More about Lao Wang Noodle House
NOODLES
Lao Wang Noodle House
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver
|Xiao Long Bao (小籠包, Steamed Dumplings)
|$11.95
Translation: small bamboo basket stuffed dumplings. Unlike your ordinary steamed dumplings, Xiao Long Bao is unique with the broth steamed right inside. Make sure you use a spoon!
|Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃)
|$11.95
Bowl of fresh pork dumplings in a red chili sauce, it's got a kick!