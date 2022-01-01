Burritos in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve burritos
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Polidori chorizo, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno cream
cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole & pork green chile
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Chorizo Sausage, Farm Egg, Pico, Avocado, Potatoes, Cheddar, Chili Four Tortilla
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Breakfast Burrito
|$10.70
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and crispy smashed potatoes all wrapped inside the burrito. Topped with melted cheese, sour cream, green onions and smothered with pork green chili