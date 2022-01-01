Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve burritos

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Polidori chorizo, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno cream
cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole & pork green chile
Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo Sausage, Farm Egg, Pico, Avocado, Potatoes, Cheddar, Chili Four Tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Breakfast Burrito$10.70
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and crispy smashed potatoes all wrapped inside the burrito. Topped with melted cheese, sour cream, green onions and smothered with pork green chili
