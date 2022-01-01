Cake in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve cake
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|NY Cheese Cake
|$6.00
|Flourless Choclate cake
|$7.00
More about D Bar Denver
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Slice of Funfetti Cake
|$9.00
Vanilla cake with sprinkles with American Buttercream frosting and filling
|Slice of Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting and filling
|Cake & Shake
|$14.00
3- layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.
More about Watercourse Foods
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Mocha Cake Slice
|$8.00
chocolate cake with espresso frosting.
More about Steuben's Uptown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Chocolate Cake
|$6.42
3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.
|-Coconut Cake
|$6.42
4 layers of coconut cake finished w/ coconut buttercream and toasted, shaved coconut.