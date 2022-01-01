Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve cake

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Cheese Cake$6.00
Flourless Choclate cake$7.00
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Funfetti Cake$9.00
Vanilla cake with sprinkles with American Buttercream frosting and filling
Slice of Chocolate Cake$9.00
Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting and filling
Cake & Shake$14.00
3- layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mocha Cake Slice$8.00
chocolate cake with espresso frosting.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Chocolate Cake$6.42
3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.
-Coconut Cake$6.42
4 layers of coconut cake finished w/ coconut buttercream and toasted, shaved coconut.
