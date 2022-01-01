Chicken fajitas in Des Plaines
Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$0.00
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or fried chicken strips, grilled onions, red and yellow peppers and white American cheese, served with a side of our chimichurri aioli and home cut french fries.