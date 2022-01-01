Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants
Des Plaines restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Bowl$0.00
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or fried chicken strips, grilled onions, red and yellow peppers and white American cheese, served with a side of our chimichurri aioli and home cut french fries.
More about Katie's Kitchen

