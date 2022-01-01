Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve tortas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Torta$8.25
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
Torta Plate$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Torta$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Torta$13.00
Torta bread filled with scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo, grilled onions, grilled tomato and queso fresco, smashed avocado and chipotle aioli, served with American potatoes.
More about Katie's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Fish Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Steak Bowls

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1697 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston