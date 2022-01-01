Tortas in Des Plaines
Des Plaines restaurants that serve tortas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.25
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
|Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Torta
|$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Breakfast Torta
|$13.00
Torta bread filled with scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo, grilled onions, grilled tomato and queso fresco, smashed avocado and chipotle aioli, served with American potatoes.